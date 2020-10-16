The Daily Mail:

A gunman has beheaded a man in northern Paris, local reports have said Friday

The incident occurred in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, 25 miles from the city centre

The suspected terrorist was thought to have been wearing an explosive vest

Police chased him to the nearby town of Eragny-sur-Oise where he was shot

A parent shouting Allahu Akbar and thought to be wearing an explosive vest has been shot dead by French police near Paris after allegedly beheading a school teacher with a knife.

The victim was said to have been a school teacher who had enraged parents by displaying cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils.

A source told Le Parisien: ‘The victim had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad’.

This led to an enraged parent confronting the teacher with a kitchen knife, and then cutting his head off, said the source.

The first bloodbath took place in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb some 25 miles from the centre of the French capital on Friday.

French anti-terror prosecutors confirmed they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris.

The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine.

The body of decapitated man was found at around 5.30 in the afternoon,’ said an investigating source.

‘When police arrived, the person thought to be responsible was still present and threatened them with his weapons.’

The unidentified killer then fled to the nearby town of Eragny-sur-Oise, around two miles away, where he refused to surrender.

‘He was waving a gun by this time and further threatened officers,’ said the source. ‘This is when he was shot dead by police.. Around ten shots were heard.’

