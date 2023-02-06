DAILYMAIL.COM

Shocking surveillance footage has revealed the moment a gunman opened fire inside a San Francisco synagogue on Wednesday night

Police have since arrested Dmitri Mishin, 51, who also allegedly brandished the weapon a day before in a nearby movie theatre

Social media accounts believed to be linked to Mishin appear to reveal the gunman may have far-right or neo-Nazi affiliations

This is the terrifying moment a gunman opened fire inside a San Francisco synagogue as onlookers watch on while remaining bizarrely calm. The attack erupted Wednesday night at the Schneerson Center, a synagogue predominantly attended by Russian-speaking Jews. Police tracked down and arrested the assailant two days later, named as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin. Shocking footage of the shooting shows Mishin brandishing the gun after reportedly telling one of the men inside ‘I’m going to show you something.’ Nobody was harmed in the attack on the synagogue, and it is believed that Mishin may have been using blanks. Police said the disturbing incident came a day after Mishin wielded the gun in a movie theater several blocks away from the synagogue before he fled the scene. Disturbing posts to social media believed to be from Mishin also suggest the gunman may have far-right or neo-Nazi affiliations.

