NEW YORK POST:

Chaos erupted in Times Square on Tuesday night as people stormed from the area when a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken for gunshots.

The false alarm took place at around 10 p.m. as a loud boom sent tourists darting into restaurants and theaters, disrupting a performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Shubert Theatre on 44th Street near 7th Avenue.

“Stopped our show tonight due to a motorcycle backfire that was mistaken for a bomb or shooting,” tweeted cast member Gideon Glick.