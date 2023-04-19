The Seattle Police Department should offer a “sincere, public apology” for its response to protesters who took to the streets in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a community panel urged in a report made public Tuesday.

An apology from the police department would be a significant step in building trust between police and Seattle communities, the report outlined.

In all 22 recommendations were delivered by Seattle’s Office of Inspector General, most of which address Seattle Police policies, tactics, and training.

“Acknowledge the harm to BIPOC community caused by Seattle Police actions over time and issue a public apology for the actions of Seattle Police during the 2020 protests,” was the direct summation.

In its fourth and final review of the Seattle police response to the months of protests in 2020, the city’s Office of Inspector review panel found officers and commanders repeatedly failed to recognize “the difference between the throngs of protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and the few troublemakers,” the Seattle Times reported.

