Yahoo News:

Panama City (AFP) – Panama’s Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa took to the skies to deliver the traditional Catholic Palm Sunday blessing from a helicopter after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of churches across the country.

The Church is abandoning centuries of tradition and refraining from public celebrations of the official start of Holy Week among Christian faithful.

Ulloa celebrated mass at Panama’s Howard Air Force base before overflying the city’s deserted streets and surrounding countryside. Along with the two priests accompanying him, the archbishop wore a white mask that covered his mouth and nose.

“We are living through an unprecedented event in the history of Christianity, celebrating Holy Week without a congregation in our churches,” the archbishop said.

