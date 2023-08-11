Palestinians hurl rocks, Molotov cocktails at Rachel’s Tomb in West Bank  

JERUSALEM POST

Footage from the scene shared by Border Police shows Palestinian men, some masked, hurling rocks inside the tomb complex as well as at oncoming traffic. Palestinian rioters threw rocks, glass bottles, and Molotov cocktails at Jews praying at Rachel’s Tomb, in Bethlehem, early on Thursday morning. Footage from the scene shared by Border Police shows Palestinian men, some masked, hurling rocks inside the tomb complex as well as at oncoming traffic. Border Police officers who were operating near the scene of the incident took action, shooting at the suspects’ legs as well as using several riot dispersal measures. Following the altercation, Israeli forces arrested one suspect involved in the riot. The suspect, a resident of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was detained and will be brought under investigation by the Border Police.

