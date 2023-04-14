A violence-themed musical broadcast on Palestinian Authority (PA) television called to fight Israelis “everywhere” with “blood and stones,” as Palestinian violence continues to escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

1/2 Palestinian Authority TV Airs Gaza Musical Encouraging Palestinians to Fight the “Enemy” In All of Israel with Machine Guns, RPGs, Daggers, and Bomb pic.twitter.com/EbqFZJbkyP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 10, 2023

Appearing on PA TV, the musical titled “The Journey of a Nation” depicts the “struggle” of the Palestinians over nearly a century, apparently from decades before even the establishment of the State of Israel.

Performed in the Gaza Strip, the musical featured young men in military outfits carrying mock weapons, dancing and singing about combating the “enemy” through the use of machine guns, RPGs, daggers, rifles, and bombs, throughout the Jewish state.

The men are later joined by a group of children who dance alongside them.

