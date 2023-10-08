Palestinian Terrorists Kidnap, Kill Israeli Women and Children

Palestinian terrorists seized dozens of Israeli civilian hostages on Saturday, holding some in Israel and dragging at least 50, including women and children, to Gaza.

The Palestinian terror attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

The images and videos of women — and the corpses of women — being abused by Palestinian gunmen caused shock and anguish throughout Israel.

One, however, was confirmed by CNN and others: a video of an Israeli woman, covered in blood and dirt, being dragged from the back of a jeep and shoved into the back seat by gunmen.In another instance, a woman’s dead body was paraded on the back of a truck, nearly naked, under the boots of Palestinian gunmen as they shouted “Allahu Akbar!” (“God is Great!”). Her family confirmed that it was her.

