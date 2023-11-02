Palestinian terrorist supporter Ahed Tamimi: ‘We will drink your blood; what Hitler did to you was a joke’

Palestinian political activist and terrorist supporter Ahed Tamimi called for the murder of settlers in the West Bank in an Instagram post on Monday, according to Israeli media. “We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin – we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke,” she wrote on social media. “We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you.”

In March 2018, Tamimi was convicted on four counts of assaulting an IDF officer and soldier, incitement, and interference with IDF forces, and was sentenced to eight months in prison and eight months of probation. She was released on July 29, 2018 after serving her full prison term.

The 21-year-old became famous following the distribution of videos and photographs in which she attacked IDF soldiers in several incidents in her home village, Nabi Saleh.

Tamimi was arrested after she was filmed slapping an officer and kicking him during confrontations in Nabi Saleh, with her mother and other young women by her side. She was convicted as part of a plea deal and also admitted to two additional charges of interfering with a soldier and incitement.

