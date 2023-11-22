Palestinian terrorist expected to be swapped for hostages demanded Israel pay for her plastic surgery after explosive she detonated left her with serious burns

A Palestinian terrorist expected to be release in the hostage exchange controversially demanded Israel pay for her plastic surgery after injuring herself in an attack.

Asraa Jabas, 38, was seriously disfigured after a gas cylinder exploded during an attack in 2015 in the West Bank which also left a policeman badly hurt.

She was sentenced to eleven years but since being convicted has successfully applied twice for funding to have plastic surgery – sparking outrage.

The attack in the city of Ma’ale Adumim, 18 miles from Jerusalem, left the police officer involved with serious burns to his face.

As news spread that she was to be one of the prisoners released as part of the deal, several victims groups said they would file a petition to oppose her freedom.

Under Israeli law when Palestinian inmates are freed as part of any deal their names are published on the Ministry of Justice website and anyone opposing the decision has 24 hours to file a claim.

READ MORE