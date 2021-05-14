Breitbart:

Last week, Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist leader Ramez Al-Halabi expressed gratitude to the Islamic regime of Iran, attributing the source of the Gaza terror group’s arsenal and funding to the oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran.

In an interview that aired Friday on Al-Ahd TV (Iraq), Al-Halabi bragged of the assistance his terrorist group receives from Iran.

“The mujahideen [holy warriors or “jihadis”] in Gaza and in Lebanon use Iranian weapons to strike the Zionists,” he said.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Official Ramez Al-Halabi: The Rockets We Use to Pound Tel Aviv, Our Weapons, Our Money, and Our Food Are Provided by Iran #Gaza #Iran pic.twitter.com/0nc932DL5V — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 12, 2021

In addition, he added, Gaza terrorists are trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian funds are used to purchase weapons to be used in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We buy our weapons with Iranian money,” he said. “An important part of our activity is under the supervision of Iranian experts.”

Specifically noting the rockets used to attack Israel’s largest metropolitan area, Al-Halabi claimed that they bear the “signature” of late Iranian Quds Force commander and terror chief Qasem Soleimani.

“I am proud to say that the rockets that are used to pound Tel Aviv have an Iranian signature on them, the signature of Qasem Soleimani,” he said.

