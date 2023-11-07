PALESTINIAN SUPPORTER IN LA  HITS JEWISH MAN ON HEAD , KILLS HIM (no arrests made)

An elderly Jewish protester has been killed in California after a skirmish led to him falling on his head after reportedly being hit with a megaphone in what could be viewed as a hate crime by authorities.

Paul Kessler, 69, was caught up in rival rallies in Thousand Oaks on Sunday – one in support of Israel and the other backing the Palestinian cause.

Kessler is understood to have been involved in a tussle with another person where he fell backward and hit his head on the ground.

