Jerusalem Post:

A Palestinian security prisoner was found trying to smuggle 11 cellphones into Megiddo Prison in northern Israel last week, and was caught by prison guards after they noticed his strange behavior and later detected the presence of foreign items.

Guards at the prison ran a magnetometer and took the prisoner for subsequent X-rays tests at HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, later finding three packages containing 11 cellphones and 15 SIM cards in the prisoner’s lower abdomen, according to the Israel Prison Service (ISP).