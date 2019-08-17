Breitbart:

The Palestinian group behind Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) trip to Israel once promoted an accusation of blood libel, an antisemitic trope used to justify acts of violence and mistreatment against the Jewish people throughout history.

The anti-Israel group Miftah, led by BDS supporter Hanan Ashrawi, co-sponsored and organized the lawmakers’ trip to Israel.

The group has a history of making wildly inaccurate and extreme statements, from accusing Israel of committing “massacres” to claiming the prominence of “ethnic cleansing.” In 2013, it defended spreading antisemitic blood libel, which smears Jewish people, accusing them of using the blood of Christian children for baking unleavened bread for Passover (which is actually made only of flour and water). The bizarre allegation has been used throughout history to justify acts of violence against the Jewish people.