Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas Cancels Meeting with Biden on War in Israel

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled his meeting with Joe Biden in Jordan, shortly after the hospital explosion in Gaza that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded was the result of a misfire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Biden left for Israel on Tuesday aboard Air Force One, and after meeting with Israeli leaders is scheduled to fly to Jordan where King Abdullah II will host the U.S. president, as well as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, and Abbas. Now Abbas will be a no-show.

More here.