A concert that was supposed to take place in Ramallah over the weekend for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community was called off following threats from Palestinian activists. East Jerusalem singer-songwriter and video artist Bashar Murad was supposed to perform at the concert, which was scheduled to be held at Al-Mustawda3 Cultural Center on Friday night. In 2019, Murad was involved with Globalvision, an alternative concert that was live-streamed simultaneously with Eurovision in Tel Aviv. After the concert, Murad released a duet with Hatari, the Icelandic techno-punk band whose members unfurled a Palestinian scarf when the results were announced. In a 2021 interview with the New Arab news website, Murad said: “Growing up, I struggled because I’m Palestinian and then I struggled because I’m gay.”He later told the BBC: “I was proud of the guys. They were the only contestants who actually made a statement.”

In a video posted on social media, a group of activists is seen arriving at the center where the concert was supposed to take place.

“Don’t test our patience”

The leader of the group, Yaman Jarrar, is the son of prominent Hamas preacher and YouTube figure Sheikh Bassam Jarrar, who is famous for his “prophecy” that Israel will cease to exist in 2022.

