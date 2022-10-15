DW.com

Pakistan demanded an explanation Saturday from US Ambassador Donald Blome after US President Joe Biden referred to the South Asian country as being “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world.” In a speech Thursday at a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in California, Biden said Pakistan’s nuclear stockpile is “without cohesion.” The White House later published his remarks on its website, igniting a response in Islamabad. Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, said the US ambassador had been summoned over Biden’s remarks.

