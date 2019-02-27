NEW YORK POST:

Pakistan has reportedly shot down two Indian jets, capturing one pilot, amid escalating tension between the two countries.

The air raids took place over the disputed territory of Kashmir just one day after India bombed targets in Pakistan, according to BBC.

“Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan also said they had launched air strikes across the LoC dividing Pakistani and Indian-controlled Kashmir, the BBC said.

Pakistan said it had “taken strikes at [a] non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage”.

The aerial attacks across the Line of Control were the first since the war between the two countries in 1971.