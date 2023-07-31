Pakistan blames ISIS for suicide bomb attack on Islamist party gathering as death toll climbs past 50 and witnesses describe ‘doomsday scenes’

Pakistan has blamed ISIS for a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric yesterday as the death toll has climbed to at least 54 and witnesses have described horrifying ‘doomsday scenes’.

The government has now vowed to hunt down those behind the attack but no one has immediately claimed responsibility.

Police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack. Officers said around 10kg of explosives were used by a suicide bomber, who was disguised as a rally supporter.

Video showed crowds listening to the speaker as they waved flags of support before the rally was interrupted by a terrifying explosion. The bomb sparked chaos as emergency services descended on the scene to attend to the casualties.

‘I was confronted with a devastating sight – lifeless bodies scattered on the ground while people cried out for help,’ Fazal Aman, who was near the tent when the bomb went off, told AFP.

The attack occurred in the town of Khar in the northwestern Bajaur district, just 45 kilometres from the Afghan border, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

