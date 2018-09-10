NEW YORK POST:

The New Jersey couple whose GoFundMe campaign for a hero hobo raised $400,000 kept him living like a hungry pauper on a trailer in their driveway while they splurged on vacations and a shoe collection to rival Imelda Marcos, his lawyer told The Post.

Down-and-out Marine veteran Johnny Bobbitt, Jr. was scraping the bottom of a bottle of barbecue sauce for sustenance at one point, said Philadelphia lawyer Jacqueline Promislo.

“They started to spend money right” after depositing the online donations meant for Bobbitt into their bank account last fall, Promislo said of Bordentown couple Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico.

“They went on shopping sprees,’ Promislo said. “[Bobbitt] tells me they had a Louis Vuitton bag and Chanel sunglasses, a new iPhone 10.

“I know they spent a lot of money,’’ she said, adding that Bobbitt told her the pair also amassed hoards of pricey Nike kicks.

“Until we have a forensic accountant go through it, I can’t say that they spent his money. But now that they say there is no money, where did it go?”

Bobbitt and the couple made national headlines last fall when, in a moment of selfless charity, the struggling opioid addict gave his last $20 to McClure after her car ran out of gas in a dicey Philadelphia neighborhood.

McClure and D’Amico then set up a GoFundMe for Bobbitt that went viral, with more than 14,000 people donating a total of $402,706.

But this summer, Bobbitt, 35, was found back on drugs and living under a bridge in Philly. He told reporters that McClure, 28, and D’Amico, 39, had locked him out of his money and may have spent it on themselves.

The pair’s home was raided Thursday by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office on a warrant that included the seizure of their new BMW.