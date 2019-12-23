MSN:

The other day, Joshua Phillips was riding aboard a boat on Puget Sound off the coast of Washington when he spotted something unexpected — a pair of enormous sea lions casually doing the same.

Evidently, while out for a swim, the massive marine mammals decided to rest their fins awhile by borrowing somebody’s (comparatively tiny) vessel to lie on top of. The boat, as you’ll see, wasn’t exactly designed to handle such gigantic passengers. Phillips was in disbelief, capturing the scene on video:

Though it’s unclear who owns the vessel, or how long the pair hung out there, this unusual sighting does put these animals’ size into a new perspective.

Sea lions can tip the scales at a whopping 2,500 pounds and reach lengths of 11 feet — a fun fact to float your boat, or in this case, nearly sink it.