NEW YORK POST:

A woman was held captive as a sex slave at hotels in North Carolina, where she was repeatedly beaten and tortured in front of her two young children, police said.

The unidentified woman was forced to endure “unspeakable violent acts” in front of her children at two hotels in Pineville and was viciously punished if she failed to meet financial quotas by having sex with random men against her will, Pineville police announced Friday.

“The punishments range from verbal abuse, to beatings with a belt, being held under water/ice bath in a bathtub while being strangled and burned/branded with a hot wire coat hanger,” department officials said in a statement. “This violence was done in front of her two children and they were beaten as well with a belt at times.”

The woman’s children, ages 6 and 8, were not sexually abused, but they did witness the treatment doled out to their mother by suspects Thomas Antoine Miller, 26, and Shakeeta Lasha Adams, 25, inside rooms at Comfort Suites and Quality Suites in Pineville, police said.

