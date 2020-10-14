Collective Evolution:

A painting called “War Games” Ryan-Kleid ended up in the home of Jeffrey Epstein, apparently without his knowledge. The painting shows George Bush playing with paper airplanes in front of two collapsed Jenga Towers.

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who ‘killed himself’ and had close connections to many powerful people, also had some peculiar paintings in his home, as discovered after his death. Many were sexual in nature but not all of them. A couple of the paintings were by artist Ryan-Kleid. Apparently, Kleid had no idea that Epstein’s home was where these paintings ended up.

One of the paintings inside Epstein’s home was of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress, sitting seductively in a chair, crossing his legs and pointing a finger to the person looking at the picture.

Another one was of George W. Bush, called “War Games” which features the former president sitting on the floor of the White House playing with paper airplanes in front of two fallen Jenga towers, obviously implying his manipulation of the 9/11 attacks which were used to justify the invasion of Iraq for ulterior motives.

