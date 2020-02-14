The Washington Examiner:

An Alaska “dream hunt” with Donald Trump Jr. likely set an auction record this month in a fundraiser for Safari Club International, the preeminent high-end gun and hunting advocacy group.

Two bidders paid a combined $340,000 to hunt with Trump and his son for fabled Sitka blacktailed deer, according to the club.

At the Reno, Nevada, convention, Trump spoke about his hunting roots, and then one hunt was offered in auction.

Once the bidding started, it soared quickly, ending at $190,000.