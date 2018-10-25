NBC NEWS:

A suspicious package found Thursday at the building housing Robert De Niro’s office in downtown Manhattan and another addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden discovered in Delaware are similar to the pipe bombs found a day earlier sent to political and media figures, according to law enforcement officials.

The package addressed to Biden was discovered at a postal facility in New Castle, Delaware, officials said. They suspected Wednesday that the package was somewhere within the postal system.

A building worker in New York called authorities around 4 a.m. about the package addressed to De Niro, an official said. The employee called because after seeing news reports about other pipe bombs, he remembered seeing the suspicious package a day or two earlier, the official said.

That package was found at 375 Greenwich Street, the site of the restaurant Tribeca Grill, which De Niro co-owns, and the offices of De Niro’s film and television production company, Tribeca Productions. There was no need to evacuate because the building was empty, police said.