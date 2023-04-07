Pacific University is under federal investigation for three different alleged events that reportedly excluded white students.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights informed Mark Perry that it would open investigations as a result of his complaints against the university.

“I’m assuming the University will agree to discontinue those events/programs or open them to everybody regardless of race,” Perry told The College Fix. “In that case, it’s likely the University would also discontinue all BIPOC-only events/programs, including any BIPOC-only faculty/staff events/programs,” he added.

The subjects of Perry’s complaint includes a “BIPOC Mentorship Program,” a “BIPOC Let’s Talk: A Confidential Space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to Talk, Find Support and Establish Community,” and a BIPOC virtual forum that required attendees to be “Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color.

