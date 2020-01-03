NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A marketing honcho at Pace University relentlessly sexually harassed an underling — even going so far as to FaceTime him nude, a new lawsuit charges. Pace University ignored complaints about Chief Marketing Officer Freddi Wald’s “unrelenting harassment and sexual obsession” towards school spokesman Scott Trent, the explosive suit claims. Trent was fired from the Lower Manhattan university in August 2017 without explanation. He claims Wald retaliated against him in the months prior to his termination because he rejected her bold sexual overtures.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS