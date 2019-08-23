THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas threatened this week that “million of fighters” would swarm Jerusalem and topple the Jewish state’s capital city, warning that “no matter how many houses and how many settlements they declare that they [plan to build] here and there—they shall all be destroyed.”

Abbas, in an Arabic language speech at Jalazone Refugee Camp near Ramallah that was heavy with threats of destruction, doubled down on the Palestinian government’s policy of using public money to pay convicted terrorists and their families, telling his audience, “We will not accept their designation of our martyrs as terrorists. Our martyrs are the martyrs of the homeland.”

Abbas went on to rally those in attendance to swarm the city of Jerusalem and destroy all Jewish people living there. His remarks are the clearest sign to date that the leader has no interest in playing a role in a revamped peace process spearheaded by President Donald Trump’s White House.

“To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions!” he was quoted as saying, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI, a media watchdog site.