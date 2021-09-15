Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) on Tuesday made it clear he is inviting Afghan migrants to his state with open arms amid concerns of measles outbreaks and terrorist sympathizers being among them as others commit visa fraud.

“Pennsylvania stands ready as a safe, welcoming place for those who seek refuge in the United States. To the Afghan evacuees who just arrived: Welcome home,” Wolf said, retweeting another grand welcome from the Keystone State’s official Twitter account, which declared in all caps that “ALL ARE WELCOME HERE”

Pennsylvania stands ready as a safe, welcoming place for those who seek refuge in the United States.



To the Afghan evacuees who just arrived: Welcome home. https://t.co/0nBEtu7rDz — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 14, 2021

