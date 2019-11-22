BREITBART:

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation Thursday that would have prohibited abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

“There is no evidence that this bill is needed in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in his veto message, and added:

This legislation is a restriction on women and medical professionals and interferes with women’s health care and the crucial decision-making between patients and their physicians. Physicians and their patients must be able to make choices about medical procedures based on best practices and standards of care. The prohibitions under this bill are not consistent with the fundamental rights vested by the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Wolf continued he was not aware of disability rights groups that support the bill, though elected representatives in both chambers of the state legislature passed it.