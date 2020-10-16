Biz Pac Review:

The family-owned Lochel’s Bakery in the town of Hatboro, just north of Philadelphia, said that cookies bearing blue “Biden 2020” and red “Trump 2020” are already flying off the shelves.

n fact, the owners say this year’s sales are like nothing they’ve seen in four election cycles thus far, adding there are days when they completely run out of cookies.

“People are going crazy for them,” bakery owner Kathleen Lochel told Fox News in a statement, noting that usually the shop only sells a couple hundred for each candidate.

But this election cycle, however, the shop has already sold cookies in the thousands, and what’s more, she says that demand for them isn’t abating at all.

Friday morning, the shop announced on its Facebook account that all cookies sold out the previous day, which led to an early closure so workers could “bake, recoup, and stock.”

“We will be open at 6 a.m. until when [I don’t know] because we could sell out like yesterday,” said a message from the shop. “If we sell out we close early.”

But because of the high demand, the shop is now limiting walk-in customers to six cookies, while adding that the bakery was limiting pre-orders to 100.

…..

And now for what we’re all dying to know …

So — who’s in the lead this year?

“So far as of 10 a.m. Trump is in the lead 3 to 1,” she told the news network.

Read more at Biz Pac Review