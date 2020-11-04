Breitbart:

“Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else?” Shapiro wrote on social media. “Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES.”

Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES pic.twitter.com/Jf9KfLtNRI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

Shapiro’s tweet comes after the Democrat official claimed — three days prior to the presidential election — that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” he wrote Saturday. “For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

In case you’re not sure … yup it’s the Democratic party!!!

