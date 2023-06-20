This celebrity-hyped injectable could cause cancer, blurred vision, pancreatitis and gallstones — so is it really worth shooting your shot?

Ozempic has become the hottest prescription on the market, beloved by the A-List and touted as a quick fix for shedding unwanted pounds.

But the medication, initially designed for people with Type 2 diabetes, can have serious side effects, with doctors now reportedly witnessing a spike in ER admissions among users.

Injected once per week into the stomach, thigh or arm, Ozempic and sister drug Wegovy are semaglutides, which help the pancreas release the right amount of insulin when blood sugar levels are high.

“Semaglutide is produced while we eat; it tells the brain that we are full,” Dr. Katherine H. Saunders, a New York City physician, told The Post. “It helps people to feel less hungry, to feel full faster, and to stay full longer — but it does so when we are actually less full.”

However, that sensation can cause an array of health problems that are becoming more pervasive as Ozempic and Wegovy continue to surge in popularity.

Just last week, one ER doctor took to Twitter to write: “The amount of people coming to the ER for the side effects of Ozempic. Diarrhea. Nausea. Bloating.”

Meanwhile, other medics are sounding the alarm about additional side effects, including blurred vision, kidney failure and gallstones.

READ MORE