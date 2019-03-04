NEW YORK POST:

The manufacturer of OxyContin says a suit blaming it for Massachusetts’ opioid crisis should be thrown of out court because most of the state’s fatal overdoses involve illegal fentanyl and heroin — not prescription drugs.

Purdue Pharma also claims that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is trying to “vilify” the company and its directors with “sensational and inflammatory allegations” that are “unsupported by applicable law.”

“To be sure, there is an opioid abuse crisis in the Commonwealth, but the responsibility for this crisis cannot, as a matter of law, be tied to one company that manufactures a tiny fraction of the prescription opioids in the Commonwealth,” court papers say.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Monday that Purdue Pharma was considering filing for bankruptcy protection to avoid potentially crushing damages from thousands of similar, individual suits pending in federal court in Ohio.

The move would stay those suits — which accuse Purdue Pharma of misleading doctors and patients about the addiction risk posed by OxyContin and other prescription opioids — and let the Stamford, Connecticut-based drugmaker negotiate a settlement similar to the $246 billion deal struck by the tobacco industry in 1998.

When asked for comment, the privately owned company said it has a “longstanding policy not to comment on our financial or legal strategy.”

In the Massachusetts, case, Purdue Pharma cites statistics from the state Department of Health that show 89 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths “had a positive screen result for fentanyl (primarily illicitly produced and sold, not prescription fentanyl),” with heroin also found in 34 percent of the cases.