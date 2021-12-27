Western Journal

Last week, POTUS took the opportunity to deliver a warning to the dregs of society — the unvaccinated. President Joe Biden told Americans: “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.” Democrats and the media have been doing their best to instill fear in the hearts of all Americans. After all, citizens are far easier to control when they’re afraid. I fully agree that COVID is dangerous. So far, well over 800,000 U.S. citizens have died with this virus over the course of the pandemic. People must take the proper precautions, but they should also be aware that much of what we’re seeing in the media exaggerates the actual danger of the virus. Democrats have maintained that COVID is the most dangerous thing we face on a daily basis. Or at least that’s been the timbre of their rhetoric. But that’s not what COVID is at all. COVID is a virus that can kill humans but is actually less likely to do so than many everyday things Dems and the media have hardly mentioned since 2020. An instructive article in The New York Times, combined with a few readily available government statistics, provides some necessary perspective on the seriousness of the threat posed by the coronavirus. The Times reported last week on a University of Oxford study that calculated death rates for “hypothetical” vaccinated people of miscellaneous ages, some of whom they assigned underlying conditions. The study applies to Brits but can be roughly extrapolated to other similar populations. It was also conducted before the emergence of the omicron variant. The study showed, for example, that a 25-year-old man had a 0.00 percent chance of dying from COVID. A 45 and a 55-year-old woman have a 0.01 percent and a 0.03 percent chance of dying, the chart indicated. For a 75-year-old woman, the risk increases to 0.45 percent, which the Times explained equates to a 1 in 220 chance of death.

