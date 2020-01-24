NY POST

A feminist professor at Oxford University was given two security guards to protect her from potentially violent transgender activists furious over some of the things she wrote on her website, according to a report Friday. Selina Todd, a historian who focuses on the lives of working-class women, received threats after writing that trans people sometimes “harm the rights of women,” according to the UK Telegraph. “I get frightened by the threats in lectures,” she told the paper. “You can’t help but worry. It’s had a huge impact on me. You don’t expect to be defending yourself the whole time from complaints or threats of violence.”

