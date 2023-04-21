The mega-rich owners of the Financial District parking garage that collapsed Tuesday, killing one worker and injuring several others, are wealthy New Yorkers from ritzy suburbs who have been buying and selling property for decades, city records show.

The two brothers — Alan and Jeffrey Henick — formed a company named 57 Ann Street Realty Associates and took out a $3 million mortgage in December 1988 to buy the lot, according to property records.

But that wasn’t their only endeavor.

Alan Henick also ran WB Acquisition, which sold a commercial property near the Brooklyn waterfront to a development group for nearly $20 million in 2012, according to the real estate website the Real Deal.

And he’s the CEO of the Brooklyn-based Western Carpet and Linoleum, a century-old business operating out of the same Williamsburg neighborhood, according to public records.

Jeffrey Henick wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he is the principal of Wickshire Capital, LLC, a Delaware-registered firm he’s run since 2011.

