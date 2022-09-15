The Upper Manhattan bodega where a cashier killed an assailant in self-defense was again the scene of an attack on a worker — and the suspect was set free after his arrest, The Post has learned.

The kid-gloves treatment of accused robber Ariel Hernandez, 19, is a far cry from the way authorities dealt with 61-year-old store worker Jose Alba after the employee grabbed a knife to protect himself from a raging ex-con earlier this year.

Alba, 61, was initially charged with murder and spent nearly a week on Rikers Island even though surveillance video showed him being attacked by Austin Simon, 35, before the July 1 stabbing.

The latest incident at the Blue Moon convenience store in Hamilton Heights unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 as owner Osamah Aldhabyani, 33, was working a 12-hour shift.

“The guy came in the store and started scaring the customers,” Aldhabyani said of Hernandez.

“He grabbed two Monsters [energy drinks] and left. I thought that was the end of it, but he came back three minutes later.”

Read more at New York Post