Owner of LA bakery targeted by mob of 100 looters angered at rampant street takeovers: ‘Nobody gets punished for anything’

The owner of the California bakery ransacked last week by a mob of more than 100 looters is heartbroken for his family’s business and angered that nobody has been punished as he slammed rising crime in the state.Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton was the target of a mass smash-and-grab when looters used a Kia to drive into the storefront during an illegal street takeover on Jan. 2.Reuben Ramirez Jr. says his parents opened their store nearly 50 ago after immigrating to the country and was heartbroken to see their work become a victim of crime.“At first, like anybody, we were angry then we were sad,” Ramirez Jr. told Fox News. “The worst was seeing my parents who built something for over 48 years, to almost lose it because of this violence that is going on right now.”“These street takeovers in Compton have been getting worse and worse.”

READ MORE