Owner of Bronx day care where 1-year-old died of opioid overdose wasted precious minutes calling alleged drug accomplices before 911: sources

The owner of the Bronx day care where a 1-year-old boy died after inhaling fentanyl called two alleged accomplices in the covert drug operation — including her husband — and a third person before finally dialing 911 for help, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The husband of Grei Mendez De Ventura, the 36-year-old proprietor of Divino Niño Daycare, was also spotted on surveillance footage suspiciously carrying out a large bag before first responders arrived, police sources said.

De Ventura “wasted precious minutes” making the trio of phone calls after little Nicholas Feliz Dominici and three other children were exposed to fentanyl on Friday, one police source said.

“How callous could she be?” asked the incredulous law enforcement source.

De Ventura phoned her husband — who’s on the lam and is considered the “main player” in the drug mill — her already-arrested cousin-in-law Carlisto Acevedo Brito, and a friend before seeking medical help around 3:30 p.m.

