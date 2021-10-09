NEW YORK POST:

The New Jersey woman knocked down by a deranged homeless mugger in Times Square is a cancer nurse whose anguished family expected to reunite with her after two years of the pandemic — but instead rushed to her bedside Saturday as she clung to life.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, was walking through Times Square around 1:30 p.m. Friday after accompanying a friend to the Philippines Consulate in midtown and having lunch before heading home, her cousin told The Post.

It was the same time that cops say Jermaine Foster allegedly went on a crime spree, grabbing a cell phone out of a 29-year-old woman’s hands at West 41st Street and Broadway and then slamming into Ambrocio as he fled. She was rushed to Bellevue with head trauma.

The cousin said she hadn’t seen Ambrocio for nearly two years because of the pandemic and the family was hoping for a happy reunion for the upcoming holidays.

“This is the first time we are seeing her since COVID and this is how we see her? It’s overwhelmingly sad,” she said.

More from the NY Post