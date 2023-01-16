Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain requesting the visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence where multiple classified documents were found.

“It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information,” Commer wrote in his letter to Klain on Sunday, noting that there is an ongoing investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents from his committee and the Department of Justice.

With possible national security risks, the Oversight chairman also raised questions as to why Biden aides and attorneys — many of whom may not have clearances — have appeared to continue searching for more classified documents at his Delaware home after the initial documents were found there last week.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” he added in his letter to Klain. “As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter.”

“Biden’s mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardized our national security,” Comer continued. “Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents.”

This past week classified documents were found at Biden’s vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, which is within close proximity to Capitol Hill, in addition to other places such as his home in Delaware.

