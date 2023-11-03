Over TWENTY Democrats including Rashida Tlaib vote against resolution condemning surge in antisemitism on college campuses in the wake of Hamas terrorist attack

Twenty-two Democrats voted against a resolution to condemn growing antisemitism and Hamas support on college campuses.

Still the resolution passed overwhelmingly, with 213 Republican votes and 183 Democrats.

One Republican – Rep. Thomas Massie, K.Y., – voted against it, citing free speech concerns.

‘Free speech means protecting speech you don’t like, not just speech you do like. Also, who defines antisemitism?’ he wrote on X.

The resolution calls out college leaders for not speaking out in support of Jewish and pro-Israel students. It urges them to condemn antisemitism and ensure those students have a right to free speech on campus.

The resolution also condemns support for Hamas and Hezbollah on campus.

