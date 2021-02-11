Fox News:



The NBA is requiring that all teams play the national anthem before games “in keeping with longstanding league policy,” just one day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the team decided not to play it at home games.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after Cuban said he had no plans to play the national anthem at any future home games.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming back fans into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” Bass said.

Cuban told The New York Times: “We are good with it.”

The Mavericks have not played the national anthem at any home games at American Airlines Center this season, a decision Cuban made back in November.

Sources close to Cuban told The Athletic earlier Wednesday that the decision wasn’t “because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game.”

