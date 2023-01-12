Well over one-third of Europeans have been left struggling to pay their bill amid the ongoing cost inflation crisis, a government survey has revealed.

A survey conducted on behalf of the European Union has found that well over one-third of Europeans have at one point struggled to pay their bills in the year prior to the poll taking place.

Although unseasonably warm weather on the continent has meant that the bloc has largely avoided major power shortages, huge numbers of EU citizens have nevertheless struggled to deal with the heightened price of food, fuel and services caused by the ongoing energy crisis.

The scale of such financial difficulty is easily seen in the results of the bloc’s latest Eurobarometer survey, with the EU-wide study revealing that 39 per cent of people struggled to pay at least one bill.

Released on Thursday, the data from the polling taken over autumn 2022 shows that the ongoing cost of living crisis throughout the bloc is the single biggest worry for 93 per cent of Europeans, with just under 10 per cent saying they now frequently struggle to pay their bills.

Things are even worse in some of the bloc’s more easterly states, with as many as 86 per cent of respondents in Greece saying they have struggled to pay at least one bill

