It’s instructive to examine just how concentrated the spread of COVID-19 has been in the U.S.

Together, New York and New Jersey alone account for 38% of all cases and 48% of total COVID-19 deaths.

These state-level figures do not, however, adequately describe the concentrated nature of the spread of COVID-19.

With many state and local governments starting to relax stay-at-home orders, it’s instructive to examine just how concentrated the spread of COVID-19 has been in the U.S. Although all U.S. states have reported cases of COVID-19, the distribution of the cases and deaths has remained heavily concentrated in a small number of states, and among a small number of counties within all states. For instance, as of May 4, just 10 states account for 70% of all U.S. cases and 77% of all deaths. Together, New York and New Jersey alone account for 38% of all cases and 48% of total COVID-19 deaths. Just five states—New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, and California—account for 54% of all of the confirmed cases in the U.S. and 61% of all coronavirus deaths. These state-level figures do not, however, adequately describe the concentrated nature of the spread of COVID-19.

