NEW YORK POST:

Total cat-astrophe!

More than a dozen lions broke free from a world-famous national park in South Africa — in what may be the largest escape of its kind ever in the country, according to reports Friday.

Officials were scrambling to capture 14 of the ferocious animals after they slipped out of Kruger National Park earlier this week, and went on the lam in a residential area near the Mozambique border, according to ABC.com.

The escape unfolded just one day after a leopard mauled a 2-year-old boy to death at the sprawling park, according to the outlet.

The big cats were spotted lapping up their freedom near a mine in Limpopo Province, prompting warnings from officials.

“Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times,” authorities warned on Twitter.

Rangers are “monitoring” the lions, plan to catch them and get the beasts back into the park.

The incident may be the largest lion escape South Africa has ever seen, authorities said, according to BBC News.