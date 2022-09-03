The FBI seized over 50 empty folders marked “CLASSIFIED” during last month’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to a more detailed property receipt of the seized documents, the FBI discovered 43 empty folders with classified banners in Trump’s office and several others in the former president’s storage room.

It is uncertain whether the photo the DOJ recently released that showed classified folders scattered across the floor included any of the empty folders the FBI seized.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the DOJ to unseal a more detailed property receipt during a hearing on Thursday. The first property receipt released shortly after the Mar-a-Lago raid only mentioned nondescript items, such as “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents,” and “Various classified/TS/SCI documents.”

The unsealed property receipt also showed the FBI seized more than 40 empty folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.” Some government documents were in boxes mixed with personal items like newspapers and magazines.

