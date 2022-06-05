BREITBART:

A German state agency has said that it will likely soon be providing over 400,000 more Ukrainian migrants with unemployment benefits over the next few weeks.

A total of around 410,000 migrants ostensibly from Ukraine will soon be on the German dole, with hundreds of thousands more on top of that expected to end up receiving unemployment benefit in the central European state before the end of the year.

This is the assessment of Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, which is already reportedly giving handouts to millions of migrants under the so-called “Hartz IV” scheme.

According to a report by Die Welt, hundreds of thousands of people claiming to be refugees from Ukraine will sign on to the German dole over the coming number of weeks, though the agency also reportedly emphasises that these numbers can fluctuate significantly over time.

With that being said, the employment agency believes that it will be giving handouts to just under 800,000 migrants by the end of 2022.

“746,000 Ukrainian employable beneficiaries are expected in the job centres by the end of the year,” a paper on the crisis penned by the agency and seen by Die Welt reportedly reads.

The publication goes on to note that should this pile on to the German social welfare system occur, it would spike Germany’s unemployment rates by over 50 per cent, with around 47 per cent of Germany’s unemployed as of December having already been from a “migrant background”.

READ MORE