“Someone is intentionally breaking brown pelican’s wings,” the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center said in a statement

A California wildlife organization is asking for help after over 30 brown pelicans were found with “very serious injuries.”

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach wrote in a statement on Wednesday that “someone is intentionally breaking Brown Pelican’s wings.”

They said around 32 pelicans have been “mutilated” between San Clemente and Huntington Beach in recent months, with 22 birds suffering compound fractures to their wings. “A compound fracture (also known as an “open fracture”) is a broken bone that is accompanied by breaks in the skin, causing the broken ends of the bone to come into contact with the outside environment,” they explained.

The cost of surgery and care for each bird will cost thousands of dollars, according to the group.

“These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long term care,” added veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Wood.

